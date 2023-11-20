Home page politics

Lowering the Taiwanese flag in the center of Taipei: China claims the island state as part of its own national territory. © Brennan O’Connor/Imago

A few weeks before the presidential elections in Taiwan, China is increasing its rhetoric. Now an ex-ambassador said there was “no scope for concessions” to Taipei.

For the former Chinese ambassador to the USA, an annexation of democratically ruled Taiwan to China is a “matter of life and death”. In an interview with Hongkonger published on Monday (November 20). South China Morning Post said Cui Tiankai: “The Taiwan issue is a matter of national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. So it is a matter of life and death for China.” Cui was China’s diplomatic representative in Washington from 2013 to 2021.

The government in Beijing views Taiwan as part of its own territory, which should be united with the communist-ruled People’s Republic by force if necessary. According to Cui, there is “no scope for concessions” on this issue. The Chinese people must “be prepared to do everything to defend our national sovereignty,” said the ex-ambassador. However, Cui also made it clear that unification should take place as peacefully as possible. It is crucial that everyone involved adheres to the “One China principle,” which from Beijing’s perspective means that there is only one China – the People’s Republic, to which Taiwan also belongs. “Everything else is negotiable,” says Cui.

China and Taiwan: Xi Jinping threatens violence

China’s state and party leader Xi Jinping had a meeting with US President last week Joe Biden described the Taiwan issue as “the biggest and potentially most dangerous issue in U.S.-China relations,” a U.S. official said after the meeting. Biden made it clear to Xi that “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait was his top priority. Xi then replied that peace was “all well and good, but at some point we have to come to a more general solution.” Last year, Xi said China would “never promise to forgo the use of force.”

The question of how the relationship between the two states should be shaped in the future is also currently playing a key role in the Taiwanese election campaign. In mid-January, the island nation will elect a successor to outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, who is not allowed to run again after two terms in office. According to polls, the most promising candidate is currently Tsai’s deputy Lai Ching-te from the ruling People’s Democratic Party. China views Lai as a separatist: The 64-year-old has described himself several times in the past as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan’s independence,” but in the current election campaign he emphasized that he did not want to formally declare Taiwan independent as president. In fact, Taiwan is already independent from China, but only maintains diplomatic relations with 13 countries. The USA and Germany also do not officially recognize the government in Taipei.

Presidential election in Taiwan: opposition is divided

On Monday, Lai said he would nominate former Taiwan representative to Washington Hsiao Bi-khim as his running mate for vice president. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office subsequently described Lai and Hsiao as an “independence double act.”

For the opposition, three candidates are running in the presidential election who, unlike Lai and current President Tsai, are pursuing a more Beijing-friendly course, but also reject unification with China. Rather, Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan People’s Party, Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang and the entrepreneur and independent candidate Terry Gou are relying on easing tensions through rapprochement with Beijing. Ko and Hou are currently negotiating a joint candidacy. A decision is expected in the next few days: All candidates who want to stand for election in January must officially register with the responsible authority by next Friday. (sh)