The Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) has released the calendar of its courses and events that will take place during the first half of 2023.

Opportunities to gain knowledge or a new skill range from one-month courses to events lasting a few days. There are classroom and online course options and all of them are free.

Check out the most outstanding courses and events and more details about them below.

Initiation to Digital Logic (On-site)

Registration: 12/14/22 to 12/31/22

Realization: 01/07/23 to 01/28/23

More details here

Course in Research Data Management in Journals and Repositories

Registration: 11/03/22 to 02/02/23

Realization: 02/03/23 to 02/14/23

More details here

The Use of Digital Platforms for Teaching Science in the Early Years of Elementary School

Registration: 11/30/22 to 02/03/23

Realization: 02/04/23 to 03/11/23

More details here

Teaching History Through Pictures

Registration: 01/02/23 to 03/10/23

Realization: 03/16/23 to 07/06/23

More details here

II Secadef – Training Seminar for School Support Professionals for Students with Disabilities

Registration: 01/10/23 to 01/15/23

Realization: 01/20/23 to 01/20/23

More details here

2nd. International Symposium on Immunometabolism and Exercise

Registration: 01/01/23 to 03/05/23

Realization: 03/18/23 to 03/18/23

More details here