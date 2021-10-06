After having explored Unieuro’s “Offers of the Week”, let’s go back to the “virtual shores” associated with the well-known chain. In fact, the latter has launched a pretty good discount on a model of wireless earphones from Xiaomi.

More precisely, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2 model is sold at 15.99 euros through the official Unieuro portal. According to what can be read on this last website, previously the cost of the product was equal to 29.99 euros. In simple terms, the discount is 46%, therefore you can save 14 euros. Not bad, but that’s not all: the earphones are also part of theUnieuro initiative relating to an extra 5% discount in cart. This means that the final price becomes 15.19 euros, for a possible total saving of 14.80 euros.

For the rest, taking a look at what is proposed in relation to the product by the other main online stores, we noticed that Amazon sells the earphones to 22.53 euros. However, it must be said that some retailers would propose the product to € 12.80 with € 2.99 shipping, but at the time of writing the units available are particularly limited. In any case, you might definitely be interested in taking a look at Amazon too, as the well-known e-commerce portal is in some ways “responding” to the offer launched by Unieuro.

Furthermore also MediaWorld has started a promotion on the earphones. In fact, the price of the product has dropped to 17.99 euros. As regards, instead, the official Xiaomi website, the latter sells the earphones a 29.99 euros. In this context, you understand well that the discount linked to Unieuro can actually be tempting to many users. Not surprisingly, at the time of writing the product is included in the “Best sellers” section of the main page of the Unieuro website.