Unieuro it is certainly a name that you will know well, it is one of the most famous chain stores linked to the world of technology in Italy and which we had told you about for example here. If you remember correctly, yesterday we just told you about a scam site that was claiming many victims, you can recover the news here. Today we finally have some new news for you. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Unieuro, the end of the scam site!

The scams involving PlayStation 5 in recent years have been numerous and varied. Probably someone has also built a nice personal treasure above it. Anyway, the bogus site of Unieuro is just the latest scam found in the most wanted console ever and today we have news for you. But first, we want to remind you again to always check a site’s URL before carrying out any kind of internal transaction.

Apparently, again yesterday, the author of the site thought it well to update his fake catalogue adding several Apple products on appeal. All of this has contributed to indexing the domain a lot, favoring access to the unfortunate poor. Today, however, the situation seems to have returned to normal as the site is offline. It’s not clear why. It could have been the Postal Police following the reports, or simply the culprit has seen fit to avoid further problems.

Obviously we will keep you updated and only for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!