Unieuro launched his new one a few days ago flyer, The Gift is Woow, with a number of attractive offers that include Nintendo Switch and OLED TVs. The initiative ends on June 24th, so hurry up!

The peculiarity of the promotion is that you can get one for free Woow Bike or (with a contribution of 59 euros) a Woow scooter where you proceed with the purchase of certain products indicated on the flyer.

This is the case with the television LG OLED55A16LA 55-inch, available for only € 1199 instead of € 1599: if you take it, you can get the Woow Bike as a gift or, with 59 euros more, the electric scooter.

LG OLED55A16LA.

If you are more demanding and don’t have budget problems, there is also theLG OLED65C15LA 65-inch, which comes off at € 2599 instead of € 2699: the savings are less substantial than the lower model, but even in this case you can benefit from the offer on a bike or scooter.

As for Nintendo Switch, the purchase of the console does not naturally include the Woow Bike or the Woow scooter, but the promotion is still interesting: you can take the bundle with console and Ring Fit Adventure at € 369.90 instead of € 409.89.

