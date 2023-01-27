Unieuro it is certainly a name that you will know well, it is one of the most famous chain stores linked to the world of technology in Italy and which we had told you about for example here. Surely you have bought something from the well-known shop and why not, maybe even from the reliable online site, but in that case be careful because it has popped up on the web a fake scam site very similar to the real one!

Unieuro, be careful not to buy PlayStation 5 from the fake site!

For sure, as you well know if you love the world of gaming, getting a PlayStation 5 has been a real feat for months and it is therefore normal to be attracted by the stocks available in stores to try not to miss it. Unfortunately, however, it has recently popped up on the web a fraud precisely relating to the well-known console and the Unieuro chain of stores.

It is a bogus but really well done e-commerce site, very similar to the real one, and which declares the availability of PlayStation 5 by selling them, among other things, at discounted but still credible prices. In short, the scam is not obvious! As this is still a hard console to find, it could be easy to get sidetracked, but we strongly advise you to double check the URL.

The original Unieuro sites have the address unieuro.it, while this fake scam site has the address unieuro.roma.it. Furthermore, the graphics of the payment screen are slightly different from those of the official store. What’s more, if you try to go back to the home page of the site, you are sent actually on the official website of the storea move smart enough to avoid detection.

In short, wandering around the site you obviously find the first leaks, but it is also easy to notice a certain attention to detail that could actually easily deceive a person who is not used to using e-commerce or who does not know well the interface aspect of the original site. The page should still be online at the moment, but for obvious reasons we will avoid leaving you the link, and we advise you to always pay attention to URLs and domains before continuing with a purchase!