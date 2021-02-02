Unidos Podemos has proposed this Tuesday to include Andorra as a tax haven in the new anti-fraud law and will ask to tighten the criteria for those citizens who change their places of residence in order to pay taxes outside of Spain. His spokesman in Congress, Pablo Echenique, has explained that they want to establish parameters so that people who move their domicile to tax havens have to comply with certain requirements such as continuing to pay personal income tax in Spain for five years. “It already exists in our legislation, it applies to certain tax havens, but there are countries like Andorra, which have been left out of that list,” said the spokesman for United We Can.

Echenique recalled that Andorra was considered a tax haven until two years ago – in fact, Spain definitively removed it from the list in 2015, while the European Union stopped considering it as a territory with a pernicious tax regime in 2018 – and has advanced that its formation will amend the anti-fraud bill that Congress is processing to expand the Spanish list of tax havens. In this sense, he has defended hardening the criteria of that list to include territories such as Bulgaria or Romania, so that, when someone relocates a home, “it is clear that he does not do so by paying low taxes since he pays personal income tax in Spain.”

The United We can proposal comes two weeks after the controversy caused by the march of several ‘Youtubers’ to Andorra, such as El Rubius, who shamelessly justify their decision to move to the small country of the Pyrenees where they will pay less taxes. The maximum income tax rate in Andorra is 10%, while in Spain the maximum marginal rate is 47% for the part of the income that exceeds 300,000 euros, a figure that is exceeded by YouTube stars. In recent years, at least five of the ten with the most audience on the famous platform have gone to live in the mountains of a country close to Catalonia and a three-hour drive from Barcelona.

Echenique sees these transfers as “reprehensible” for affecting the welfare state and the financing of public services, but recalled that the problem of tax avoidance already existed before the Internet and the famous audiovisual platform were created. “It is a failure that is considered a problem of youtubers and not a broader problem of our tax system ”, said the spokesman. In addition, he has defended that, quantitatively, most of the tax evasion is located in the large companies of all life.

Sources from Podemos point out two elements that favor the existence of tax havens and against which, in their opinion, it is a priority to fight: On the one hand, the revenue that “millionaires and owners of large companies” get, and on the other the ” damage control ”that the countries affected by the dumping by choosing to diplomatically negotiate with these tax havens a remuneration that is “more than nothing” but “less than what would be fair”.

The debate about tax evasion of young people youtubers He has starred in a large part of the press conferences this Tuesday in Congress. Virtually all parliamentary groups, except Vox, have agreed that the problem of tax avoidance does not come with the youtubers and they have advocated for improved measures to combat tax fraud.

Both the PP spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, and the socialist spokesperson, Adriana Lastra, have pointed out that “patriotism is shown in the income tax return.” Gamarra has asked to be “aware” that in the fight against the pandemic there are billions that are being allocated to Health with taxes. For his part, Lastra has assured that the Treasury “will ensure that it is always done so that there is no tax avoidance and that the treasury is not cheated”. Along the same lines, Compromís spokesperson, Joan Baldoví, has asked for more resources and an awareness campaign to convey that “paying taxes saves lives” and makes Spain “a modern country”.

Several political representatives have joined Echenique’s words so as not to “criminalize” the youtubers. The spokesperson for Más País in Congress, Iñigo Errejón, has defended “not stigmatizing” a specific group because he considers that “it is a debate about the selfish”, and has urged that there be more resources and sanctions for those who do not contribute with your taxes. Antón Gómez-Reino, from Galicia en Común, has stated that “the focus is too much on youtubers” since “not everyone is doing what some are doing”. The deputy of En Comú, Gerardo Pisarello, who believes that focusing tax evasion on these people does not see adequate the “criminalization of youtubers” is to launch “a very equivocal message”.

The VOX spokesperson, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, has distanced himself from everyone and has defended that what the youtubers “It’s legal” and has asked not to “attack these young guys who are innovating.” “One has the right to leave the country for whatever reason, I see no problem in admitting that it is for tax reasons. The economy is also a game of fiscal incentives ”, he stressed.