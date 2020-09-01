Iglesias talks with the president of BBVA, Carlos Torres, together with the Minister of Social Security, José María Escrivá, this Monday in Madrid. Marshal / EFE

United We can have reached a common point to set the conditions for the negotiation of the Budgets, key to the legislature. The leadership of this group, with representatives of all those who make it up, from the United Left to the commons, met this Monday urgently at the Podemos headquarters to establish an intermediate position. The conclusion of that meeting, of two dozen people and chaired by the leader, Pablo Iglesias, was clear, according to sources from United We Can: there will be no veto to Ciudadanos, contrary to what was raised on Friday with a press conference of We can, not agreed with the rest of the groups that make up this political space, but a very clear red line. United We will demand from the PSOE that before speaking with Citizens there is a clear budget pact with them, so that they are accounts of the coalition, and not of the PSOE with the group of Inés Arrimadas.

This will have to be visualized at the highest level, with an act and a joint document of the two groups. Only after that agreement, will they go to seek more support, and that is where Iglesias has softened his position and no longer openly vetoes Ciudadanos. Of course, among the conditions that have been set in that meeting is that United We can be represented in the negotiations with Ciudadanos and with other groups, so that it is clearly seen that it is the coalition that negotiates and not only the socialists . In August, Unidos Podemos stayed out of Carmen Calvo’s meeting with representatives of Cs, and this generated many suspicions.

Iglesias has held a meeting with the president, Pedro Sánchez, after this appointment with his family and the start of the political course, to transfer this position to him and seek a way out. The president and the leader of his main partner lowered the tension in that meeting and looked for a formula in the line of what United We could ask for. To begin with, La Moncloa has announced this Tuesday that the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and the key man of Iglesias in economic affairs, Nacho Álvarez, Secretary of State for Social Rights, will meet this afternoon “to begin the preparatory work of the Budgets ”. This gives official visibility to the negotiation within the coalition before meeting with Ciudadanos, as United Podemos demanded.

The Socialists do not completely refuse this solution, but they want to facilitate the negotiation with Ciudadanos as much as possible, which they consider the only way at this time to approve the Budgets given the ERC’s refusal to support them. What the PSOE wants to guarantee is that there will be accounts this year, and not wait for the Catalan elections to pass before seeking the support of ERC. That would imply a new extension of the PP of 2018 that would give an image of political weakness of the Government and, above all, would hinder the possibilities of spending the huge European fund that corresponds to Spain, of up to 140,000 million euros, say the Socialists .

There are some groups within Unidos Podemos that have special problems when it comes to assuming the agreement with Ciudadanos, such as En Comú Podem, which is facing elections in Catalonia where the proximity to the Arrimadas group can cause problems in sectors that support them. However, the representatives of the commons at this meeting ―Jaume Asens and Gerardo Pisarello― maintained, according to sources from Unidas Podemos, a pragmatic position around the consensus reached among all, that is: first the PSOE-Unidas Podemos agreement, then negotiation with the the rest.

This is a problem for the PSOE, because Ciudadanos is claiming precisely that thanks to its presence in the United We Can agreement it will have much less weight, something that is hardly compatible with the scheme that has been agreed in the internal meeting. The Socialists demand that their partners be pragmatic in order to approve the Budgets as soon as possible, the absolute priority at a time of pandemic and economic crisis.

The underlying problem of United We Can is political. In 2016, Iglesias and his team refused to support or at least allow a government of the PSOE and Ciudadanos with their abstention, which precipitated the repetition of elections. The distance between Unidos Podemos and Ciudadanos has not been reduced. What they cannot accept, say sources from the United We Can, is that when there is a coalition government, the socialists negotiate the accounts with Cs without counting on them, and the idea is transferred that the PSOE-Cs Government of 2016 is returned by the back track. United We Can has 35 deputies –C10– and wants to assert them in the negotiation. In any case, the situation seems calmer than on Friday, when Podemos launched the order and said that the PSOE cannot count on them if it wants to agree on the Budgets with Citizens.

There is much negotiation ahead, but Sánchez has already made it very clear in his start to the course before the economic leadership that he can guarantee the stability of the Government during the 40 months that the legislature has left. At that event, Sánchez at all times spoke of the “coalition government”, a way of reminding those present that the presence of Iglesias in the Executive is not in question and also of approaching the positions of United We Can, which demands that it remain It is very clear that the decisions are made by the coalition and not only by the PSOE.