Chihuahua.- Because they did not carry any document, until yesterday the six victims murdered in the Nuevo Delicias ejido in the El Sauz section remained unidentified, while the survivors, a man and a woman, had not declared before the Public Ministry, a body that opted to wait for their recovery in a hospital where they remain protected by security elements.

The Central Zone District Attorney’s Office reported that the six murdered men, located in what could be an improvised camp, had not been able to be identified even preliminarily, since no one had claimed them, so they would wait the next few hours to see if there were attempts by relatives to do so.

Therefore, in accordance with the protocol for these cases, his fingerprints and other biometric data were being reviewed in the databases of state and federal authorities, without matches having been found to establish his identity.

The man and woman with gunshot wounds were located at kilometer 74 towards Ciudad Juárez

Meanwhile, the woman injured in the attack and the man, each with gunshot wounds, were under medical care and under the protection of security areas, awaiting their recovery so that they could provide information about what happened.

The man, who was originally from Zacatecas, was shot in the foot and the woman, originally from Chiapas, was shot in the shoulder. Their identities are kept confidential.

According to unofficial information, what happened in the Nuevo Delicias ejido would have been an ambush by a criminal group from the Sinaloa Cartel, against alleged members of its rival, known as “La Empresa”, both with illegal operations in the rural area and other sectors of the state capital.

It was around eight o’clock on Friday morning when an alleged confrontation with eight people dead was reported. When the security forces arrived at the scene, they first located a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, near the Juarez highway, at kilometer 74. At the scene, 7.62×39 caliber spent shell casings were found.

Subsequently, the Central Zone District Attorney, Heliodoro Araiza Reyes, confirmed that they also located six bodies in a camp located 20 kilometers from where the injured were; They were all wearing tactical gear.

He added that since the discovery, they have launched an investigation to determine the mechanics of the events and the identities of the people killed, as well as to establish the motive for the attack.

However, unofficial sources from the State Investigation Agency (AEI) revealed that the fatal victims belonged to the group “La Empresa”, who were ambushed by members of the opposing group of the Sinaloa Cartel, also known as “Chapos”.

For its part, the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM) reported that seven ballistic vests, eight helmets, two radios, a gas tank and even a power plant were seized at the camp.

According to El Diario’s press records, at least 29 people have been victims of violent acts in the El Sauz region, a section of the capital where, according to state and municipal authorities, the theft of hydrocarbons or huachicol persists.

According to records from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE), reports of fuel theft in the El Sauz area date back 10 years and have now been identified as the main reason for massacres and executions in this area, both by the heads of both corporations, as well as by municipal authorities.

In addition to Friday’s mass murder, nine other high-impact events have occurred in this community in the past two years; in none of these cases has the state investigative body reported progress in solving the crimes or arresting the alleged perpetrators.