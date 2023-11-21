The child was walking with his family, who had been displaced from their home, holding his mother’s hand while his two brothers walked with their father. Suddenly, Israeli planes bombed the street they were passing through in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza. His entire family died, and he was transferred in a critical condition to the European Hospital without any accompanying information.

The director of media and relations at the European Hospital in Gaza, Yahya Al-Nawajha, told Sky News Arabia that the hospital’s emergency department received the child in a critical condition, and he had severe injuries to his head and feet.

He continued that he was registered as anonymous, especially since he could not speak, and he was moved between hospital departments under this description for several days due to the lack of any information about him, because he was transferred from an area where there was a bombing in which many displaced people were killed while they were walking on the road, so everything became mixed together.

Al-Nawajha said that about two weeks after this child was in the hospital, another family with injured people came to the hospital and a woman from that family was able to identify the child.

He continued that this woman turned out to be a neighbor of the child’s family and they lived in northern Gaza. During their displacement to Khan Yunis and their walk on the road, they were bombed by Israeli aircraft, killing many, including the child’s parents and two brothers.

The woman told the hospital administration that the child is 4 years old and his name is Ahmed Ismail Zari’an, and he could speak before he was injured in this bombing.

According to Al-Nawajah, no relatives or acquaintances of the child appeared except for the woman who stayed with him and is currently caring for him in the hospital.