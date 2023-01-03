The Dubai Police General Command announced that no injuries were recorded among the pioneers of New Year’s celebrations in more than 30 locations across the emirate, or that traffic accidents occurred.

And she stated that she had received, since the beginning of the 31st of last December until 6:00 am on the first of January, 20,337 phone calls, including 19,147 calls on the emergency line 999, while she had received 1,190 calls on the unified call center number 901 designated for non-emergency cases.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, praised the professionalism and high professionalism of the members of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in the Emirate of Dubai during the implementation of the plan to secure New Year’s celebrations 2023, which contributed to the smooth arrival of visitors to the celebration sites and traffic management and movement.

Al-Marri said that 47 bodies and institutions working under the umbrella of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in the Emirate of Dubai have put all their human and technical capabilities to provide comfort and ease of movement for all visitors, with a manpower of 10,597, including 5,800 security men, 1,420 volunteers, and 3,651 patrols and vehicles. , and 45 marine boats, at the celebration sites.

For his part, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in the Emirate of Dubai, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that the committee implemented the security, organizational and service measures plan with great professionalism during the New Year’s events, drawing on its experience from past years in organizing and securing the smooth movement of the public. to the event venues and return to their homes.

She pointed to the public’s tangible cooperation with the police and adherence to traffic instructions, which contributed to the smooth movement and movement, pointing to the commitment of visitors to go to the areas designated for the celebration early, and inform them of the instructions that were published through various media, which contributed to the celebrations going out in the best way.

Transportation Security secures 2 million passengers during the New Year celebrations

The Transportation Security Department in Dubai has contributed to securing the transportation and public transportation sector in cooperation with the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events and its strategic partners from the Roads and Transport Authority, the company operating the Dubai Metro (Qoles), the company operating the Dubai Tram (Alliston) and Emaar Properties.

The Director of the Transportation Security Department, Brigadier General Obaid Al-Hathboor, confirmed that the department has developed an integrated plan to prepare for the reception of the new year and ensure the smooth movement of public transport users throughout the emirate, as it witnesses various activities that everyone is looking forward to, through the presence of officers, non-commissioned officers and personnel from the Transportation Security Department who were distributed to Metro and tram stations, bus and marine transport stations, in addition to security patrols, as more than 2 million passengers were secured during the New Year’s celebrations.