An unidentified man shot a woman and a child in Times Square, New York. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the representative of the city police.

According to him, the victims were taken to hospital. The suspect was able to escape. An investigation is currently underway.

At the same time, the American television channel NY1 reported that there were three victims of this incident – two women and one girl. According to police sources, the suspect who opened the fire most likely did not aim specifically at those he injured. It is noted that the victims of the crime are not connected in any way and came from different places.

Earlier it was reported that in the American city of Austin, Texas, an unknown person opened fire, which killed three people. The police later identified the man: it turned out to be 41-year-old African American Stephen Nicholas Broderick. According to CBS Austin, he is a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective who was charged with child sexual abuse in 2020.