“112”: an unidentified quadrocopter fell on the territory of the Moscow City Court

An unidentified quadrocopter crashed on the territory of the Moscow City Court. This is reported in Telegram– channel “112”.

According to the publication, 15 minutes before the end of the working day of the judges, the guard on duty noticed a drone falling into her area of ​​​​responsibility. The woman immediately contacted the police.

Arriving operatives found that the quadcopter turned out to be a device 15 by 15 centimeters, without foreign objects and identification marks. The owner of the fallen drone began to search.

No foreign objects were attached to the drone found on the territory of the Moscow City Court, reported edition of REN TV, citing a source. Other circumstances of the incident are established.

Earlier it was reported that two drones fell on the territory of private houses in the Moscow region. Later it turned out that the device seen near the village of Novosidorikha turned out to be a toy. This information was confirmed by the head of the urban district of Shatura Alexei Artyukhin.