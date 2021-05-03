In the town of Beregovo, Transcarpathian region, unknown persons posted leaflets threatening residents of Hungarian origin. This is reported by the Vesti.ua edition with reference to the local police.

“Get out of the Ukrainian land! We give you one week and start poisoning like rats, ”the authors of the leaflets threatened in Ukrainian. The publication draws attention to the fact that a spelling error was made in the word “Ukrainian” in the text of the leaflets.

Earlier it became known that in the village of Syurt, Transcarpathian region, where last year local deputies sang the hymn of Hungary during the taking of the oath, unknown people wrote the words of the anthem of Ukraine on the walls of houses. This is not the first time that such graffiti has been applied in Hungarian villages.

The crisis in Hungarian-Ukrainian relations began after the adoption of the law “On the Foundations of State Language Policy,” developed by the team of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Hungary strongly opposed the new language legislation, declaring discrimination against the Hungarian population of Ukraine. Later, the new president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed the law “On complete general secondary education”, which deprived national minorities of the right to study in their native language.