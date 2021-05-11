Unidentified persons opened fire at school in Kazan, there are victims. It is reported by TASS…

The incident occurred at an educational institution on Faizi Street on Tuesday morning, May 11. Two men with weapons entered the school and opened fire. One of the shooters jumped out of the window, the second remains in the building. One person was killed, one was wounded, clarifies Telegram-channel Mash.

Doctors, police and rescuers were called to the school.