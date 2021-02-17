Unidentified persons kidnap 44 Nigerians, most of them children

A Nigerian local government official confirmed, today, Wednesday, that unknown armed men have kidnapped at least 44 people, most of them children, from a school in the west-center of the country.

A spokesman for the local government, a student, said that a student was killed when gunmen attacked a school near the town of Cagara in Niger state this morning.

The spokesman stated that among the abducted 26 students, 3 employees and 12 family members of the school staff.

Today, Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari sent a rescue mission consisting of the armed forces and the police to the region to pursue the kidnappers and free the students.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement that the exact number of those kidnapped had yet to be confirmed.

Shehu said that the security forces are working in cooperation with local government officials, local leaders, the teacher and parents to ensure the safe return of these abductees.

The kidnapping came three days after unidentified gunmen kidnapped about 20 people who were on their way to their homes after participating in a wedding ceremony in the same state.

Mass kidnappings are a common occurrence in the West African country. Sometimes the terrorist group Boko Haram is based.

Criminal gangs sometimes carry out kidnappings for ransom.

In December, Boko Haram kidnapped 300 boys from a school in the northwestern state of Katsina.