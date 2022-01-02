Unknown persons attempted the assassination of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henri, but it was unsuccessful, the politician was not injured. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Telesur TV channel.

It is noted that the attempt took place near the temple in the city of Gonaives in the north of the country during the celebrations in honor of the 218th anniversary of the republic’s independence. Several shots rang out, the guards took the prime minister to a safe place.

One person was killed during the shooting, several were injured. Some of the celebrations in Haiti have been canceled.

In November, the largest armed gang set out to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henri and promised to put threats into action if the politician did not agree to voluntarily resign.

The leader of the formation, Jimmy Sherizier, said that he was ready to remove Anri from power even at the cost of blood, adding that the gang does not specifically demand the departure of the prime minister, but those five percent of the people in power who hold 95 percent of the country’s wealth.