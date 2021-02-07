Unknown assailants attacked the office of the Opposition Platform – For Life party in the city of Kurakhovo, on the territory of Donetsk region controlled by Kiev, deputy Volodymyr Moroz said on the 112 Ukraine TV channel on Sunday, February 7.

“This is the third attack in the last three months. At first there was an attack on my reception as a people’s deputy. Today there is such an unprecedented attack on the local site of the party in the city, where our people meet, where the party meets, ”he said, without giving details of what happened.

Moroz noted that Kurakhovo is a small town with a population of about 30 thousand people, but more than 4 thousand signatures against the “tariff genocide” were collected here. According to him, the closure of the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels was discussed at the last strategic council on this site.

Earlier it was reported that the Opposition Platform – For Life party planned to initiate the impeachment procedure for President Volodymyr Zelensky after he put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on restrictions against a number of Ukrainian television and radio companies.

Banned were “112 Ukraine”, its regional channels “Ariadna TV”, “TV Vybor”, “New format”, “Partner TV” and “Leader TV”, as well as the company “Novosti 24 Hours” (TV channel NewsOne).

The Kremlin condemned Zelensky’s decision, noting that it does not meet international standards. The International Federation of Journalists called it censorship.