In Malaysia, unknown folks painted a stray canine ​​like a tiger. Their act angered the animal rights activists – they demanded to search out and punish the vandals, writes The Mirror.

Passers-by seen a canine painted orange with black stripes on the streets of one of many cities. They photographed her and despatched the photographs to native activists.

And, apparently, professionals labored – the colour of the canine turned out to be fairly sensible. The Affiliation of Animal Defenders has promised to reward those that can discover and prosecute “artists”, in addition to discover the animal itself.

Earlier it was reported that within the Murmansk area, vacationers rescued a canine, carrying it three kilometers by means of the mountains. The proprietor of the canine was by no means discovered, and the vacationers needed to give the animal to a shelter.