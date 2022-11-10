At Domodedovo Airport, unknown people opened fire on a car and stole a large amount of money

There was a robbery with shooting at the Domodedovo airport. On Thursday, November 10, reports REN TV with a link to the source.

According to the publication, unknown people opened fire on the Lexus car and stole a large amount of money. They then left the scene in a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

It is noted that the defendants are wanted. In addition, the “Interception” plan was announced.

