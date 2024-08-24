Space is full of different celestial bodies with different objectives. Some of these have even collided with the planet Land. While the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs is the best-known case, this happens constantly, albeit on a smaller scale. Now, It was recently announced that an unidentified object will collide with Earth in the future.

According to Space, a team of astronomers has noted that an unidentified object, currently known as CWISE J1249+3621, It is moving at a speed of 1.9 million kilometers per hour through the Milky Way, and its target is Earth.This body is located approximately 400 light years from our planet, and has been classified as a “brown dwarf.”

This is a type of failed star that does not have enough mass to initiate nuclear fusion in its core, as a conventional star would. According to Adam Burgasser, leader of the research team from the University of California, San Diego, The speed of CWISE J1249+3621 is so high that it could be completely detached from the Milky Waywhich raises questions about its origins and trajectory.

At the moment there are not many details about its origin, But this has presented a research opportunity that many specialists have been waiting for for years.The only thing that is certain is that it is heading towards Earth at high speed. In related topics, they discover where the asteroid that destroyed the dinosaurs came from.

Via: Space