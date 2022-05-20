City Juarez Chihuahua.- During this week, four sheltered corpses with traces of violence were located at different points in Ciudad Juárez.Chihuahua and none have been identified, one is a woman.

On Monday morning, the body of a woman was found wrapped in a blanket and with a plastic bag on her head.this finding was recorded on the edge of a park and in front of several houses in the Valle de Allende neighborhood.

It was through a report from a local resident that municipal police from the Valle District found out about the discovery, so they went to Eliodoro Aranda and Agrícolas streets, according to a coordinator from the Ministry of Public Security.

As of yesterday, Thursday, the woman has not been identified.was only made known through the Specialized Women’s Prosecutor’s Office (FEM) that she is a female between 25 and 30 years of age.

The woman was wearing pajamas and a T-shirt, no underwear; she had a furrow on her neck and bruises on her face.

On Monday afternoon, residents of the Exhipódromo neighborhood reported that they perceived fetid odors in Montemayor and Saltillo streets, so municipal police arrived at the site and realized that inside a piece of furniture was a body wrapped in blankets who appreciated a leg.

The discovery of bodies continued on Thursdayat 01:17 hours a wrapped and taped body was found in the Petatlán and Felipe Cariilo streets of the Hermenegildo Galeana neighborhood, as reported by the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

This corpse belonged to a man who showed traces of torturethe index finger of his right hand was torn off and a message was plastered on his abdomen.

Hours after yesterday, another decomposing and covered corpse was located by a resident of the Barrio Nuevonear the Camino Real peripheral, reported municipal agents.

The complainant stated that he was walking through a field on Donato Lucero and Aguamarina streets when an unpleasant odor reached him and when he went to the place where it came from, he found the body of a man covered with a cherry-colored blanket.

This victim had been in the place between two and three days, so the Crimes Against Life Unit of the State Prosecutor’s Office in the North Zone was notified.