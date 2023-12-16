Home page World

A bathing paradise becomes the scene of tragedy: a Belgian tourist loses his life in an animal attack in Mexico, and a woman is injured. Investigations are ongoing.

Zihuatanejo/Mexico – A tragic encounter between beachgoers and a yet unidentified animal recently occurred on Mexico's picturesque Pacific coast. A Belgian tourist even lost his life. And a woman who was bitten on the legs by the animal was taken to hospital with injuries.

The incident occurred at Quieta Beach in Ixtapa, a popular resort in the Pacific municipality of Zihuatanejo. Both the beach and surrounding areas of the region are now in focus as local authorities try to identify the aggressive animal. It remains unclear whether the animal responsible is a shark or a crocodile. The beach has been temporarily closed while the search for the animal continues.

The holiday region of Ixtapa/Mexico attracts numerous visitors to its beaches every year © imago images

Deadly animal attacks: Woman dies trying to save her child

This event follows a similar incident about two weeks ago, when a young woman was bitten by a shark while bathing on a beach in the state of Jalisco and died. Such incidents in which exotic predators kill vacationers are not uncommon. Even in European countries, such as Spain, beach vacationers can unwanted encounters with sharks have. Statistically speaking, it's particularly loud on a beach Global Shark Attack Fileincreasing shark attacks.

A representative of the Coordination Center for Reconstruction in Guerrero, Randy Suástegui, brought up the passage of Hurricane “Otis” as a possible explanation for these unusual events ntv.de reported. The hurricane hit the Pacific coast in late October and not only left devastating damage, but may also have affected the local ecosystem by bringing predators to unusual locations.

The Mexican government has now launched an extensive reconstruction program to support the region. (ls/dpa)