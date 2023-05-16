The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, together with the Podemos candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Alejandra Jacinto, and the mayor of Podemos Roberto Sotomayor, in the Pradera de San Isidro, this Monday in Madrid. Ricardo Rubio (Europa Press)

At the gates of 28-M and already entering the electoral campaign, Unidas Podemos plans to register a bill in Congress this Tuesday to prohibit campaigns from being financed through bank loans. The modification of the Electoral Law (LOREG) proposed by the parliamentary group also seeks to end subsidies for sending ballots and propaganda in the case of general and European elections. Through a single article that introduces up to seven changes to the norm, the law aims to “eliminate the interference of the financial sector in electoral procedures”, according to the text to which EL PAÍS has had access. Since the birth of Podemos, the organization founded by Pablo Iglesias finances its campaigns through microcredits, without counting on banking entities. According to the party, for the May 28 campaign they have already raised 943,516 euros through this channel.

With its proposal, the minority partner of the coalition forces the parties to finance the campaigns from their own resources, and contributions from their militants and supporters, either in the form of donations or interest-free microcredits. According to the bill, to “compensate” for the impact that this prohibition could have on some political groups, UP also demands that “the limit of the percentage of advance of subsidy that they can request be increased, from 30% to 50%” .

“The banking sector in Spain has enormous political and media power that severely limits the democratic development of the country. An indicator of the excessive influence that it exercises over the Spanish State is its disproportionate size, with the Spanish banking sector being one of the largest (in proportional terms) of those existing in the European Union, with an enormous predominance of private banking and a very little development of public banking”, the text includes in its explanatory statement, which understands that “the power of the financial sector” in Spain “explains its enormous influence on key debates for the development of public policies that benefit the social majorities” .

The proposal also proposes to end the specific electoral subsidies for the mailing or sending ballots and electoral propaganda by post, in the calls for elections to the General Courts and the European Parliament, which represent the public treasury “about 25 million euros” in each campaign, he points out. Unidas Podemos proposes in this case that it be the Administration that carries out the submission of a single shipment with the ballots of all the candidacies that have participated in the “immediately previous equivalent” elections and obtained representation. The text also states that this right of candidacies “will be understood to be extensible to parties, federations or coalitions or groups of voters that in previous elections may have concurred together or separately, and that in one way or another, have obtained representation.”

“This law is intended to reduce the extremely high public cost that has been repeated in each electoral call related to the mass mailing of ballots and electoral propaganda”, the group’s proposal affects, which alludes to the recommendations to the Government of the Court of Auditors for years decades in which the body establishes that “it would be convenient to evaluate the material and economic efficiency” of this type of formulas.

