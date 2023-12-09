The American map of Unicredit’s new members

Unicredit is proving to be an interesting investment for many funds and companies around the world, who must have found a valid reason to buy the shares of the institute led by Andrea Orcel. Corriere della Sera wrote it today, according to which “the union it represents National Football League players bought 1,557 Unicredit securities with the NFL player annuity and insurance company and 7,236 with the NFL player tax qualified annuity plan”.

The news emerges by scrolling through the shareholder register of the bank’s extraordinary meeting in October, the one that approved the one-tier system, and comparing it with that of the March meeting, explains Corriere della Sera. “The stock has jumped 38% in the last six months and other players have sniffed out the deal, so the NFL Player Association found itself in good company: between March 31 and October 27 it purchased over 7,200 shares (181 thousand euros at yesterday’s values) also the Coca Cola employee pension fund of Atlanta.”

That’s not all: “another investor is Mozilla, the US company that develops the Firefox search engine: between March and October it more than tripled its position, going from 2,390 shares to 7,379. Same scheme for logistics big Fedex, unlike its staff pension fund, which instead reduced its participation”.

