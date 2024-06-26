Unicredit towards the acquisition of Luminor

UniCredit is considering the acquisition of Luminor Bankwith headquarters in Tallinn and branches in Latvia and Lithuania, as reported by Bloomberg. The Italian bank has submitted a bid for the third largest banking institution in the Baltics, entering into competition with OTP Bankthe main Hungarian credit institution.

Luminor is currently owned by Blackstone, which began a sales process earlier this year. Blackstone had acquired a majority stake in Luminor for one billion euros in 2019 from Nordea Bank Abp And DNB Bank Asathen increasing its stake by purchasing the residual share of Nordea up to 80%, while DNB Bank maintains a minority stake. It is not specified whether UniCredit intends to buy Blackstone’s entire stake or just enough to gain control.

This move would represent a further step in the international expansion strategy of UniCreditparticularly in high-growth Eastern and Northern European countries.

On June 12th, the European Commission approved the acquisition by UniCredit of exclusive control over Alpha Bank Romaniaconcluding that the operation would not raise competition problems, given the limited market shares involved.