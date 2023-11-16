Unicredit, the race for the presidency has started

In the process of renewing the Unicredit board of directors, the most critical position to be filled appears to be that of the presidency. The work for the renewal of the board, which will coincide with the approval of the 2023 budget, is now underway at the bank’s headquarters in Piazza Gae Aulenti. After the start of the procedures in September with the selection of headhunters Spencer Stuart and Egon Zehnder, the the board of directors should define the guidelines for the appointment of new members by the end of the month. This document will establish the selection criteria and allow an initial screening of potential candidates to be carried out. Mf reports it.

Currently, it seems that Unicredit is inclined to opt for continuity. CEO Andrea Orcel, available for a new mandate, could be confirmed in by virtue of the positive financial results obtained so far, with a record net profit of 6.7 billion in the first nine months. Most of the current councilors, including vice president Lamberto Andreotti, could be reconfirmed. The only constraint could concern the Austrian Alexander Wolfgring, who has reached the maximum limit of three mandates.

Furthermore, the hypothesis has emerged of also confirming president Pier Carlo Padoan, currently at the top since the 2021 renewal. Despite some criticism for the failure of negotiations on the privatization of MPS, sources within the bank underline the coherence of the board’s decision based on the fundamentals of the operation. The collaboration with Orcel seems to be solid, helping to support the idea of ​​his reconfirmation.

However, there are other options under evaluation. The name of Daniele Franco, former director general of the Bank of Italy and former Minister of Economy, has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the presidency of Unicredit, thanks to his skills in the banking sector, his international prestige and solid institutional relations. Other names out there include Lucrezia Reichlin, professor at the London Business School and former advisor of Unicredit, and Massimo Tononi, current number one of Banco BPM.

Interestingly, German stakeholders, with the growing shareholding weight of Allianz as its main ally on the insurance front, could influence the choice of president. The Crt Foundation, representative of the Italian shareholders, led by Fabrizio Palenzona, could also play a role significant in the final decision, considering the interest shown by Palenzona in the presidency of Unicredit.

