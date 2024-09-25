UniCredit, Orcel reveals his group’s next moves on Commerbank

The case UniCredit It’s all over the front pages of German newspapers, the entry of the Italian bank into Commerbankwhich after the initial 9% has in fact already risen to 21 and aims to reach 29.9%, has infuriated the government of Germanythe chancellor Scholz it was very hard: “Hostile act“. But now the CEO of UniCredit tries to explain the situation. Andrea Orcelin addition to reiterating that not wanting to ask for seats on the councilunderlines how the investment foresees a return “well above 15%“, also recalling that the institute has put in place hedges to protect itself from any possible declines in value. From here on there are therefore “three alternatives: “let’s stay like this,” says Orcel at the 29th Financials CEO Conference of Bank of America in London, “and help Commerzbank to crystallize the unexpressed value that we believe is there”; “let’s find a way to do something bigger, but to do it both parties have to want it”; or if all this “doesn’t work we sellhopefully more will return to our capital” than what went out “and we will distribute it to the shareholders”.

The CEO of Piazza Gae Aulenti tries to ease tensions after German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said: “The style of UniCredit’s approach has upset many shareholders and that is why the German government has decided not to sell any more shares“. Then Orcel praises UniCredit: “We are the most efficient bank in Europethe one that generate more capital organically“, he added, specifying that also in the future UniCredit has the potential to achieve a growth in profits and distribution to shareholders superior to its competitors.

Deutsche Bank he pulls out of the game on Commerzbankwhich sees UniCredit engaged in an attempt to conquer the German bank. “I think we still have some work to do before be truly positioned to participate in the consolidation“, said Deutsche Bank CFO James by Moltkeasked about a potential interest in Commerzbank in his speech at the Bofa CEO conference, Bloomberg reports.