UniCredit concluded on buyback from 178.7 million aimed at the remuneration of shareholders for the year 2020. Based on what was communicated to the market in February, by the end of the year the institute may also carry out an extraordinary distribution of capital via buyback of 652 million.

Overall, UniCredit has bought 17.4 million shares and as of today, taking into account the 4,760 treasury shares held before the launch of the program, holds 17,420,888 treasury shares, equal to 0.78% of the share capital. The company will now proceed with the cancellation of its own shares within the terms and according to the procedures established by the shareholders’ resolution.