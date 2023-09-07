Unicredit, Orcel: “Europe will play a central role, the Pnrr is fundamental for Italy”

While the Italian government work on a complicated one financial maneuver and the economic crisis is making itself felt again, thanks to the downward estimates on European GDP, the CEO of Unicredit analyzes the situation from different points of view. “The system – explains Andrea Orcel a MoltoEconomia (Il Messaggero) – is still under pressure, but I think it is important to adopt one positive perspective. As far as Italy is concerned, in fact, the labor market is proving to be resilientour Rate of growth forecast for the year is higher than that of the Eurozone as a whole and inflation And slowed down significantly compared to its peak. In August the inflation rate is dropped to 5.5%less than half the level we had towards the end of last year.

“This – continues Orcel to Il Messaggero – is one good news and the constant and constructive dialogue on Pnrr between the Italian government and Europe will play a central role in Italy’s long-term success. However, I understand well difficulty that the families and businesses face every day. As a bank, our primary purpose is to allow communities to growwhich means serving our employees, our shareholders and, most importantly, our customers alike.”

Read also: Budget law, alarm from Brussels: “GDP grows less than expected”

Read also: Anti-baby gang decree: cell phone removed from a minor who commits an offence

Subscribe to the newsletter

