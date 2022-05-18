Unicredit ready to marry Commerzbank

Certain loves do not end, they make huge rounds and then come back as Antonello Venditti sang. And indeed it seems that the passion between Unicredit And Commerzbankwhich began at the time of the management of Jean Pierre Mustier, is not yet dormant. For some time, in fact, there has been talk of the desire of the credit institution led by Andrea Orcel to increase its size. Except that so far the attempts have been different but none have gone to successful.

According to Financial Timesinformal discussions were planned between Orcel and his counterpart earlier this year Manfred Knof. But the outbreak of the war in Ukraine has cooled the enthusiasm. Commerzbank has 785 billion euros of assets, 1,000 branches And approximately 48,000 employees. Already in 2019 it seemed that the two banks could find an agreement to merge. Hypothesis then reiterated last year. Now the third marriage has vanished. Also because the Russian “grain” could cost up to 5.3 billion euros to Unicreditwhich moreover had to undergo a significant “slimming” treatment on the stock market where it almost lost 30% capitalization and today it is worth just over 21 billion.

The failed attempts by Unicredit

First it seemed like it would be Monte dei Paschi di Siena to enter the Unicredit perimeter. But the lack of a meeting between Draghi and Orcel wrecked the deal, demonstrating that there was never a real desire to close the operation. Then it was the turn of Banco Bpm. In that case the idea vanished even before sitting around a table, with the obvious interference of someone who, perhaps at Romeperhaps in the palaces of politics, did not like the management of the dossier very much Mps.

In the meantime, among other things, the Bank has ended up in the crosshairs of Crédit Agricolewhich took over the 9.2% of the capital and, together with JpMorgan which has over the 6%could decide to climb the institute led by Giuseppe Castagna as he had done with CValtellinese income. So, Unicredit risks ending up with the match in hand also in this one new round of banking risk. Without forgetting that Unipolthrough the mouth of its factotum president Carlo Cimbrisaid she was “attentive” to possible M&A transactions that could concern Bper, Popular of Sondrio and any other objectives still under track.

