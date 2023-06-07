Unicredit for Italy, green light to the bank’s new plan to support individuals and businesses

Energy boostsrace of the prices and Italians in difficulty: the credit institution led by Andrew Orcel, again, takes the side of families and businessessupporting them with a new edition of the plan “Unicredit for Italy“. After last summer’s interventions, the bank aims to give a renewed support concrete to individuals and companies, especially on the inflationary front, providing new resources for the development of specific sectors and territories. The potential value of the deal is 10 billion of Euro.

“Italian families and businesses have proved extraordinary resilience and adaptability in the face of significant macroeconomic pressures, including rising rates and high inflation. These extraordinary individual responses have allowed Italy to react collectively stronger than expected, so much so that the economic situation in recent months has been better than feared”, commented the CEO Andrew Orcel on the sidelines of the launch of the plan. “As UniCredit has always done, our role is to support customers and communities even in the most difficult moments. We will continue to offer concrete help to families, communities and businesses so that they can accelerate their individual growth paths and our collective path to success”, underlined the CEO.

READ ALSO: Quarterly, from Unicredit to Banco Bpm: the banks put the turbo. Here because

READ ALSO: Unicredit, the Wall Street Journal praises Ad Orcel: “Star banker”

Subscribe to the newsletter

