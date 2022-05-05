Unicredit, Orcel: leaving Russia is complex

“An exit from the Russia is complicated, the solutions to our position in the Village they are complicated. However, we made a decision in the first quarter that allows us to consider all options without further impacting our capital. ” Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, in conference call with press agencies, presenting the results for the first quarter. The group reduced its exposure to Russia of 2 billion euros. “About these bases we can examine and implement the best options to resolve our presence in Russia without the pressure of impacting our capital position. This gives us time to evaluate the best option. It is clear to us where our stakeholders want us to go and we are working on that direction“, he added.

The accounts of Unicredit: profit of 1.2 billion

Coming to the budget, UniCredit it achieved significant quarterly financial results in all business areas. The accounts, in fact, show various points of excellence, starting from the net profit, which in the three months has touched 1.2 billion. Revenues, up by 7.9% year over yearthey arrived at 4.7 billion.

Of course, concern about what’s going on in Ukraine remains, despite the extremely satisfactory accounts. For this reason we have chosen to proceed to prudential adjustments of 1.3 billion almost entirely to Russia. UniCreditin any case, it is in a position to absorb any macroeconomic repercussions thanks to its robust capital strength – up to 14% – and to the quality of its assets, including substantial overlays for loan adjustments. The group Cet1 ratio for the first quarter was at 14%, above the 2022-2024 target of 12.5-13% absorbing 92 points capital impact base linked to Russia (of which 50 basis points linked to the investment and 40 basis points resulting from the application of prudential hedges for approximately 30 per cent on the net cross-border exposure).

Eyes on M&A and consolidation in Italy

Unicredit’s position on possible acquisition transactions “has not changed”. This was confirmed by the CEO. of the banking group, Andrea Orcel, today in the call with the agencies. “The M&A must meet three conditions: operations must be an accelerator, must fit into our strategy and must bring value. If so we will do it, otherwise no“. Will they be more likely in Italy or abroad?” At the moment – is the answer – we consider it more likely to continue to perform our organic plan from growth“.

As for the coupons, during the last ordinary meeting April 8, shareholders approved a total distribution of 3.75 billion relating to financial year 2021, which includes 1.2 billion in cash dividends already distributed plus 2.6 billion in the form of buy-back of treasury shares. The planned first 2021 tranche of the repurchase of treasury shares for 1.6 billion has obtained the approval of the supervisory bodies and the bank intends to start it as soon as possible, while the remaining repurchase for 1 billion of own shares is subordinate to the performance of the Russia. The cash dividend and the initial tranche of the repurchase of own shares constitute a yield of 20%.

“The first months of 2022 – he added Orcel – were characterized by extreme geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. UniCredit is entering this phase, in which challenges for the global economy arise due to factors such as the conflict in Ukraine and its wider repercussions, with a resilient and profitable model, prudent capitalization and with provisions already in place. All of this makes us confident about our abilities to accomplish the 2022-24 Strategic Plan and to continue to support our communities, our customers and the financial system throughout this turbulent period“.

