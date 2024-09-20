UniCredit-Commerzbank, German government seeks to cancel the deal: investigation opened

To the German government the entrance of UniCredit in Commerzbank he didn’t really like it and now we’re trying to see clearly. The Chancellery has opened an investigation on the operation carried out by the Italian bank. The placement of shares that allowed UniCredit to rise to 9% in the capital. The resistance to the possible merger are increasingly evident. The unions are promising a fight and the Finance Minister will report to Parliament. The Commerzbank dossier is becoming increasingly complicated – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – and the discontent with the takeover by the group led by Orcel is coming to light in all its evidence. The Chancellery wants analyze the placementwhich was supervised by the German Financial Agency.

Under examination is the sequence of events that led to the sale of the shares and the reason why none of the parties involved – continues Il Sole – seems to have foreseen the possibility that a strategic investor would purchase the entire 4.5% tranche of Commerzbank’s capital. Surprisingly, Berlin seems to have been taken by surprise: apparently, the Government institutional investors were expected to buy small amounts of shares. Orcel has however announced his intention to present to the ECB the authorization request to increase to 29.9%.

“We will present the request – says the CEO of UniCredit to Il Messaggero – to have the possibility of an ongoing dialogue with the ECB and also with all other stakeholders”. But denies the hypothesis of a takeover bid on Commerzbank. “No, it would be an aggressive actwe bought 4.5% on the market and 4.49% that was sold to us by the German state, we are happy with what we have done. No ulterior motives or different tactics“. Again on Commerzbank: “We are financial investors with 9%, together with BlackRock with 8%, Norwegian bank and others. We have not risen to 10%, we are still at 9% and for the moment we will remain there”.