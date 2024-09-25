Unicredit-Commerzbank, Sapelli: “Orcel is doing the right thing, these are the rules of Europe…”

There Unicredit’s takeover of Commerzbank has raised a storm in Germany. The operation, which for CEO Andrea Orcel has the objective of “creating value”, therefore from an investment perspective and not of oppression, for the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz it is instead “a hostile act”. The Chancellor’s anger was dampened by the response of the European Commission, which defined this type of financial maneuvers between banks as “legitimate”.

Furthermore, the spokesperson for the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs, Veerle Nuytssaid that in addition to being legitimate, such acquisitions between European banks can help make banks “more robust in the face of economic shocks.” The presence of the Italian banking giant in European contexts could lead to a 15% reduction in Commerzbank’s operating costs, or about 800 million euros in savings.

We talked about it with the economist Julius Sapelli: “Orcel’s strategy doesn’t surprise me. Scholz? Reaction dictated by the political results in Brandenburg. Moreover, this operation is perfectly legitimate in a Europe based on market competition and not on a social basis.“. The interview.



Sapelli, a comment on Unicredit’s takeover of Commerzbank?

This is an old habit that Unicredit has of looking around. From the time they acquired HypoVereinsbank. An operation that later turned out to be very difficult because it was a bank full of derivatives, like Banca Austria. However, it was a courageous strategy of penetration into the former Soviet markets, which from a banking point of view are very tied to Germany, because Germany and Russia are one economic system, as the energy crisis and sanctions now demonstrate. So, it does not surprise me that Orcel has pursued this line. There is still room to create value. Obviously, many structures need to be fixed, assets need to be valorized, and new products need to be offered. But it is all quite consistent. Those who know the issues of the “celestial bureaucracy”, as I call the bureaucracy of the European Union, know well that this thing had to be done. The Draghi report on competitiveness is after all a dream book made by a group of people who have no relationship with reality.

Scholz’s anger was immediately quelled by the intervention of the European Commission, which defined these operations between banks as “legitimate”.

Of course. They built Europe on the basis of market competition and not on a social basis. Scholz’s reaction is dictated by concern for the election result in Brandenburg, where his party remains first by only two points. The problem is that international politics derives from domestic politics. It is the political classes that must lobby and pressure, not the indirect ruling classes. As long as there are States and Europe does not have a Constitution, it is like this. Let’s give Europe a Constitution and we can act in another way.

Could the story of Commerzbank have some points in common with that of Monte dei Paschi?

Absolutely not, it is a completely different matter. The only cure for Monte dei Paschi is to make it a mutual cooperative bank again, as it once was, owned by the citizens of Siena. It is a municipal bank, there is no comparison. It is a different concept and philosophy that the neoliberals of recent years have forgotten, saying and doing despicable things.



Can Commerzbank be considered stable at the moment?

I couldn’t tell you that. It’s a bank that had great difficulties in 2008 and was repeatedly saved by the State. I can’t give an opinion.