Mattarella: it is essential that European ‘champions’ are born

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella intervenes on the Unicredit-Commerzbank case and criticizes the Berlin government. After the meeting with the German president, Frank Walter Steinmeier, responding to a question on the need to continue with the banking union at community level, even after the debate that arose due to Unicredit’s takeover of Commerzbank, the head of state stated that in the more advanced sectors in which subjects from other continents are now protagonists “it is essential that ‘European champions’ are born, as suggested in the Draghi report, it is an indispensable objective. It is not up to me to express myself on the concrete events, but on the strategy of European champions indicated by the European Commission is absolutely essential

“Check regular admissions”

On the migrant issue, the subject of yesterday’s phone call between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Mattrella assures that “We will be able to solve the problem by organizing regular entries for those who want to come to work, taking the phenomenon out of the hands of human traffickers. Only then will we resolve the issue”.

Italy-Germany, “relations unchanged with Meloni

Mattarella, responding to a question from a German journalist, assured that with the arrival of Giorgia Meloni in government, relations between Italy and Germany “have not changed. Both because they are so solid that they overcome the various changes, and because the good relationship is objective, as demonstrated by the Plan signed last year between the two governments and yesterday’s phone call between the Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz.

“Peace is not submission”

As for international crises, specifically the one Ukraine is going through, the head of state thanks Germany “for such strong support for Ukraine”, stating that “we are looking for a conclusion to this reckless adventure of Russia, in the hope that glimmers of dialogue can be found. But peace is not ‘ submission to arrogance and abandonment of principles. For this reason, supporting Ukraine is essential to defend peace and prevent this reckless adventure from being followed by others.”

