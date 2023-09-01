Unicredit-Cdp, the Esg Basket Bonds: surprising numbers. A third installment is on its way

Unicredit with CDP reaches the goal of 100 million euros in eight months. These are the numbers of Basketball Bond Esg mini-bons in favor of companies. With the second tranche of issues for 53.5 million euro in favor of five Italian SMEs and Mid-Caps, UniCredit and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) exceed the 100 million euro threshold. It is – we read in La Stampa – the first minibond program brought to market with the purpose of support corporate investment active in strategic sectors of the Italian economy financing their sustainable development plans.

After first tranche of 48 million finalized at the end of 2022 in favor of eight companies located throughout the country, thanks to this new issue the ESG Basket Bond of UniCredit and CDP – continues La Stampa – comes to support a total 13 companies mobilizing 101.5 million in favor of sustainability. A third tranche of issues is expected by the end of the year.

