Andrea Orcel, the head of the Italian bank and HVB parent company Unicredit, wants to encourage people. Germany's economy is strong and the country is not the “sick man of Europe,” he says.

Dhe Unicredit boss Andrea Orcel is considered a star among European bank managers. This is mainly due to the share price development of the company he leads. Orcel has managed to increase the Unicredit rate by more than three quarters since the beginning of the year, and the increase has been 178 percent since he took office in April 2021. The Italian is celebrated almost euphorically on the stock market. Analysts at the investment bank Mediobanca call him “Doc Orcel”; he would repeatedly calm the “addicted” investors with large share buybacks.

The former top investment banker from Merrill Lynch and UBS has been at the helm of Unicredit for two and a half years. It was a return to an old place of work, because as an investment banker he had helped to launch Unicredit through a series of mergers of medium-sized banks at the end of the 1990s.