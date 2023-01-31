Unicredit, record results: profits at 5.2 billion

Record results for Unicredit, which closes 2022 with the best balance sheet in the last ten years. Profit jumps more than 47% to 5.25 billionwhile the group’s total revenues are 20.3 billion, with an interest margin of 10.7 and commissions at 6.8 billion. Thanks to the improved interest rate environment, the low cost of risk, the structural cost reduction and the progress made in terms of capital efficiency, UniCredit announces the expected net profit for the 2023, including Russia, substantially in line with the Group’s net profit for 2022. Respectable numbers that have, needless to hide it, two precise causes. The first: the increase in interest rates initiated by the ECB which led to a jump of 250 basis points in four meetings between July and December. But that’s not enough: the other factor that determined the growth of Unicredit has a name and surname, Andrew Orcel.

He is the highest paid of bankers, it is rumored that he would even like more money. But he has changed the face of a bank depressed by the care of Jean-Pierre Mustier. In less than two years Orcel has been able to direct the most “international” bank towards a new youth. The bank today has a capitalization of 32 billion, but the shares were initially suspended due to excessive upside and are now gaining more than 7%. And in six months they earned 68%. The industrial plan Unicredit Unlocked, “generates more value than any M&A” Orcel remarked, “more than any combination we could do”. If mergers are made “they must not have an impact on our plan or on the distribution to shareholders” concluded the CEO.

Translated: right now we could buy anyone except Understanding, but let’s wait for the conditions to be even better. On the other hand, just under a year ago the news of the possible acquisition of Banco Bpm “spread out” in the newspapers ruined Orcel’s surprise strategy and blew up the deal. Today there is talk – again – of an interest by Unicredit for mpsalso refurbished by the Lovaglio care but that he must understand what will happen with the salary cap fixed for the leaders and with the decision of the president not to renew his mandate.

An authoritative source reported to Affaritaliani.it that Orcel probably won’t be fooled a second time (indeed, a third time, if one considers that the interlocutions on mps had been started but that a real table was never reached at which the then prime minister would also sit Mario Draghi): it is probable that if the CEO of Unicredit decides to move on Siena he will do it with a real blitz in one night, to contain the price to be paid to shareholders, avoiding speculations that would make the stock take off. On mps “I am pleased that there is a restructuring plan” and “if the conditions exist in the very distant future, we will see. That’s not the case todayOrcel commented slyly. He knows he has the upper hand and he doesn’t want to lose this one benefit.

