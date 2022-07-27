Unicredit beats market expectations: profit soars to 2 billion, up 94%

Unicredit, the accounts double the analysts’ estimates. Orcel rejoices: “Best semester in ten years”. The title flies to Piazza Affari

Net income (without considering Russian assets) which runs at 1.7 billion, up 73.9% compared to 2021, that overall accountant jumped to 2 billion, up 94.5%, with revenues to 4.8 billion, for a total of operating costs of 2.36 billion: the banking giant of the square Gae Aulenti archives the second quarter of 2022 with a “bang”, beating, if not doubling, the expectations of analysts.

L’Net income, without considering Russian assets, which jumped to 1.7 billion, in fact it is definitely higher than the 1.045 billion envisaged by the consensus collected by the company. Same thing for that net accounting, well above the consensus. THE target previous were of a profit without Russia over 3.3 billion and revenues of about 16 billion. In the second quarter i revenues increased by 8.9% to 4.8 billion, with net interest for 2.5 billion (+ 13.3%) and commissions to 1.7 billion (+ 1.5%). THE operating costs fell by 3.8% to 2.36 billion, for a cost / income ratio down to 51.3%. As for the financial soliditythe coefficient Cet1 it is 15.73%.

Financial results solid and a more favorable interest rate financial environment thus lead UniCredit to improve its own financial guidance for 2022 with expected revenues in excess of 16.7 billion and net profit of approximately 4 billion, excluding Russia.

The numbers of the income statement excluding Russia show that the cost of risk stood at 10 basis points in the second quarter, “well below guidance” and down 26 basis points from a year earlier. There asset quality it improved, with the ratio of gross impaired loans to total loans at 2.8%, a figure which fell to 1.5% net of adjustments.

As for the balance sheet aggregates, average gross commercial loans amounted to 399.2 billion (+ 0.8% since March), with the main contributions coming from Italy (166.3 billion), Germany (113.7) and Central Europe (88, 2). Average commercial deposits increased to € 463.6 billion (+ 0.6% from March) with main contributions from Italy (196.2), Germany (135.2) and Central Europe (92.3).

The financial activities total amounted to 721 billion, down 2% since March. As for the results of the individual divisions, Italy closed the second quarter with a net profit of 757 million (+ 52.5% on an annual basis), Germany achieved 448 million (from 186), Central Europe 373 million (+ 57.3%), Eastern Europe 149 million (-18.9%) and the group’s corporate center reduced the liabilities to 63 million (-64.5%).

Russia, on the other hand, ended the quarter with a net profit of 346 million, but the CEO Andrea Orcel noted that “a significant portion of the results come from the release of some of the provisions made in the first quarter.”

After the release of the second quarter results, the stock takes flight a Business Center: after failing to make a price in the first few minutes of trading, it jumped 5.53% to € 9.12.

Unicredit, Orcel: “We have achieved excellent results, best semester in 10 years”

“Unicredit continued to perform well in the second quarter, achieving the best performance for the first half of the past 10 years, driven by growing profitability, solid organic generation of capital and reduction of the cost base despite the impact of inflation, “he said. Andrea OrcelCEO of Unicredit, commenting on the financial results.

“Our CET1 ratio, Orcel points out, further strengthened to 15.73 per cent, reflecting the excellent asset quality, with a cost of risk of only 10 basis points, excluding Russia. On the back of our excellent performance and a more favorable interest rate environment, we have improved the guidance for 2022, an important step in the implementation of the three-year plan “, remarked the CEO.

“The global economy is facing unprecedented challenges and great uncertainty. It is in times like these that the constant focus on the implementation of our strategy”Unicredit Unlocked‘proves to be particularly crucial. Unicredit rests on solid foundations, which place us in a good position to go through whatever macroeconomic situation awaits us. Making sure we remain solid and resilient will allow us to fulfill our responsibilities towards customers, communities and all stakeholders, supporting them in facing the challenging times that lie ahead “, underlined Orcel.

“Our exposure to Russia is under control and Russia is no longer a concern for the results of the group “, said the CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel, during a call with the agencies on the quarterly results, when asked if the exit from the Russian market is still an option on the table.” reducing our exposure as we are committed, our business in Russia is functional – he explained – and from an economic, financial and capital point of view the impact of Russia on the accounts is no longer a concern for us. We are committed to gradually reducing our exposure: we have reduced it by 2.7 billion and will continue to do so in an orderly and rational way. We have not changed our position on this. “” The our position on M&A it will continue to be exactly the same. So far we have not found any transactions that met our requirements and therefore we have not made transactions correctly, he finally added her.

Unicredit sells 49% in Cnp Vita Assicura for 500 million

