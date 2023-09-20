Unicredit anticipates a 2.5 billion tranche of the buyback

UniCredit announces its intention to launch a tranche of the 2023 share buyback program for up to €2.5 billion. “The company – we read in a note – benefits from high levels of capital and organic capital generation at the top of the category, supported by consistently high financial performance, solid asset quality and a structurally lower cost of risk Bass”. This positions Unicredit “optimally to address periods of macroeconomic uncertainty and allows it to advance part of the share buybacks planned for 2023.”

Unicredit’s total distribution target for 2023 is at least 6.5 billion euros, compared to 5.25 billion euros in 2022, which translates into a total return of over 16%. “This underlines Unicredit’s commitment to achieving attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders, while preserving capital strength”, we read in the note. Pro forma for this buyback tranche, Unicredit’s Cet1 ratio is equal to 15.8% as of the 2nd quarter of 2023. The start of this 2023 buy-back tranche is subject to approval by the company’s shareholders at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders which will be called for 27 October 2023, as well as subject to approval by the supervisory authority.

Orcel: “It’s better to buy back shares than to make acquisitions”

Unicredit does not see the conditions to proceed with acquisitions at the moment, considering it more convenient to buy back own shares. “We have demonstrated in the last two and a half years that if the conditions are not right we will not move”, said the CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcel at the Bank of America Financials CEO Conference. “And at the moment, unfortunately or fortunately, buying my shares at five and a half times compared to making acquisitions and taking execution risks that I pay 9 times for” is an alternative that “you don’t need to rack your brains about”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

