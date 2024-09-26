Commerzbank, Orlopp: “We won’t do stupid things; let’s evaluate options”

Commerzbank CEO-designate Bettina Orlopp said she would hold a first round of talks with UniCredit tomorrow as the Italian lender pushes for a possible merger. These are the first statements made by Orlopp since she was appointed CEO this week, at a critical moment in the German bank’s 154-year history.

“Given the events we will maintain an open attitude and evaluate all the options we have on the tableany potential for improvement, to see if we can create value for our shareholders”: this was stated by the CEO at the 29th Financials CEO Conference of Bank of America. Orlopp adds that Commerzbank won’t do “any stupid thing” to protect themselves from UniCredit. “Our goal is to protect the value, the business model and the franchise of Commerzbank. We will not do any strange acquisitions or anything like that” to protect ourselves, he concludes reiterating that “the goal is to create value, not destroy it”.

Banks: Commerzbank sees profits of over 3 billion by 2027 and is aiming for more shareholder remuneration

Commerzbank expects an increase in net profit to well above that £3 billion ($3.3 billion) in 2027 (from $2.2 billion in 2023). Germany’s second largest bank aims to distribute more profits to shareholders and increase the return on capital for investors by more than 12% by 2027 (8% in 2023). Germany’s second-largest bank has “considerable growth and valorisation potential”, says Jens WeidmannChairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank. For the years 2025 to 2027, it is targeting a payout ratio above 90%, a significant increase compared to previously announced plans. Commerzbank’s new chief executive, Bettina Orlopp, said the bank also hopes to tap additional earnings potential in some business areas, including corporate banking, asset management and its Polish subsidiary, mBank.

Commerzbank is setting higher profitability targets in its battle with Italian bank UniCreditwhich is making an offer to acquire the German lender. Germany’s second-largest bank is indeed under pressure to offer its shareholders attractive prospects in view of UniCredit’s move to buy 21% of the shares. The investment would make UniCredit by far Commerzbank’s largest shareholder, ahead of the German government, which holds around 12%. UniCredit has also requested authorization to increase its stake up to 29.9%.