UniCredit, 83% of hires destined for the network. The rest to Digital

It is under the banner of generational change the agreement on new business plan from UniCredit, signed in the night by Fabi with other trade unions and the company. In the face of overall 1,200 outputs only on a voluntary basis, have been agreed 725 new hires of young people as well as the confirmation of 1,000 working women and men currently in apprenticeship: in total, 1,725 ​​stable jobsthat is 525 more than the 1,200 releases, Fabi points out.

The agreement, in detail, concerns the employment effects of the industrial plan “Unlocked 2022-2024 “provides a first block of 950 outputs which will be managed with retirements and early retirements, only on a voluntary basis, through the Solidarity Fundoffset by 475 hires.

In addition, one has been established second exit “window” for 250 male and female workersagain on a voluntary basis, compensated with 250 entrances. With 1,200 redundancies and 725 entries, a percentage of coverage of “termination of service” of 60% is thus achieved, never before achieved in the banking sector. Numbers to add to stabilization of 1,000 apprenticeship contracts which bring the total of stable jobs to 1,725.

