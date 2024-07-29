Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2024 – 20:50

The National Confederation of Central Cooperatives Unicred (Unicred do Brasil) reported that all appropriate measures were “immediately implemented” as soon as it became aware of the security incident involving personal data linked to Pix keys under the responsibility of three of its cooperatives. In a statement, Unicred states that the cooperatives were “victims of a malicious security incident that occurred between July 6 and 7”.

The Central Bank reported the episode earlier and stated, in a note, that there were “specific failures in the institution’s systems”.

“The potentially affected accounts were immediately blocked for internal investigation, their login details and passwords were reset, and their holders were notified. At this time, it is possible to inform that the malicious action did not compromise sensitive data, did not result in fraudulent financial transactions and did not affect Unicred’s operations”, says the institution.

Unicred also regretted any inconvenience caused by the incident, reaffirmed its commitment to data security and privacy and made itself available for further clarification via email [email protected].