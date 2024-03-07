In a new post published on X, the CEO of VanillawareGeorge Kamitani, reported that the company has exhausted the entire budget that he had available in the development of Unicorn Overlordhaving to add something from the team's reserves, something that seems to happen often.

Kamitani's message seems to imply that it is not the first time, given that the fact that he has exhausted the budget is preceded by a “as usual“, which shows that Vanillaware is now quite used to the same situation.

In fact, even at the time of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim something similar had happened, with the budget having been entirely spent before the conclusion of the work, forcing extra measures to conclude everything.