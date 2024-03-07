In a new post published on X, the CEO of VanillawareGeorge Kamitani, reported that the company has exhausted the entire budget that he had available in the development of Unicorn Overlordhaving to add something from the team's reserves, something that seems to happen often.
Kamitani's message seems to imply that it is not the first time, given that the fact that he has exhausted the budget is preceded by a “as usual“, which shows that Vanillaware is now quite used to the same situation.
In fact, even at the time of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim something similar had happened, with the budget having been entirely spent before the conclusion of the work, forcing extra measures to conclude everything.
Vanillaware's most ambitious game
On the other hand, the case of Unicorn Overlord is perhaps even more particular, given that it is a game that has been in development, at different levels, for over 10 years according to what was reported by the developers, initially conceived by Takafumi Noma in 2014 and only now concluded.
It's about the most ambitious project by Vanillaware, which further explains how it was a rather expensive title to develop. Despite the rather small production size, the company's games are often very demanding also because they use 2D graphics, which in this era is more expensive than 3D techniques.
The fact that Unicorn Overlord has, for example, 60 characters that can be used in the party, with 60 different classes, demonstrates the great work done also at the level of characterization and design for each individual element.
Unicorn Overlord is a strategic RPG with a fantasy setting: we recently saw a video in Italian on the combat guide, while a demo has been available since last month on the various platforms.
