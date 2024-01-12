Although it goes unnoticed by some, Vanillaware is one of the most important RPG development companies today, given that they put all their effort into their titles and that boils down to products that meet the desired quality to spend hours and hours in a game. software. In fact, last year they revealed their new project called Unicorn Overlordwhich is scheduled to launch later this year on various industry platforms.

However, since its initial announcement we had not had much about it, an aspect that just changed a few hours ago, as Atlus released a new video in which you can see more how this launch is going to work. Starting by confirming that it will go down the path of turn-based strategy, something in the style of fellow franchises like Fire Emblem, Advance Wars, Triangle Strategyand some more that have the theme as the main game mechanic.

Here you can see it:

In the video we can see that there are not so many battles, as they explain more about what the exploration of the world to discover will be like, as well as details about the towns that sell all kinds of objects and also the recruitment of allied characters for our ranks. Likewise, it can be seen that there are slight touches of farm-style management, something that has become a constant in current titles, since in the end it is popular among players.

Game synopsis:

Travel through a vibrant world, gather units and lead them in exquisitely animated battles. Perform heroic deeds and become renowned in the five nations. Create a large army with more than 60 unique characters, from humans and elves to enormous beasts and celestial angels.

Remember that Unicorn Overlord the is launched March 8 in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: This is one of the games that RPG and strategy lovers will not want to miss, first for the interesting game mechanics and then for the character designs. It is possible that they will even manage to insert it into the best role-playing titles of this year.