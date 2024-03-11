In Unicorn Overlord, set in the fantasy world of Fevrith, the player immerses himself in a nostalgic adventure that recalls the best tactical role-playing games of the 90s. The title, developed by Vanillaware, stands out for its artistic style, with hand-painted 2D animations that bring to life a high fantasy setting full of charm. The plot follows the events of Alain, a young hero who, after obtaining the Unicorn Ring, forms the Liberation Army to overthrow the tyrannical kingdom of Galerius and reunify the five nations under a single banner.

Although the story may appear generic and predictable in some places, Unicorn Overlord shines with its strategic combat system with numerous character customization options. The player does not directly control the actions of his pawns, but must carefully upgrade them and decide how to deploy them. The game offers a deep tactical experience, inspired by classics of the genre such as 1993's Ogre Battle, and is characterized by a complexity that encourages the player to experiment with the composition of units, taking into account the strengths and weaknesses of each character.

In addition to the combat component, Unicorn Overlord focuses on the interpersonal relationships between the numerous recruitable heroes, with over 60 allies from the different cultures of Fevrith's nations. These interactions, in addition to providing depth to the characters, incentivize the player to explore their stories to obtain rewards that influence progression in the game. The exploration of the world of Fevrith takes place through an open world map, which abandons the structure of the central hub in favor of a more organic and immersive exploration, recalling the experience of old role-playing games such as the first Final Fantasy.

Despite some technical problems encountered during the most chaotic battles, Unicorn Overlord confirms itself as one of the best strategic RPGs of recent times, thanks to deep gameplay and the ability to widely customize the gaming experience. The title manages to capture the essence of '90s RPG strategy games, elevating it with unforgettable art that pays homage to a golden era of the genre, while featuring a plot that doesn't reach the narrative heights of other Vanillaware titles .

Format: PS5 (tested version), PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch publisher: Atlus Developer: Vanillaware Vote: 8/10