ATLUS And Vanillaware have released a new trailer dedicated to exploring the world of the highly anticipated UNICORN OVERLORD. Driven by Josefknight of Kingdom of Corniawe will be able to discover how it will be possible to unlock during exploration side missions which will guarantee us useful rewards and even the possibility of recruit new allies for our army.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that UNICORN OVERLORD will be available starting March 8th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

UNICORN OVERLORD – Josef's Guide to Exploration

Source: ATLUS, Vanillaware Street Gematsu