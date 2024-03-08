ATLUS And Vanillaware have released the launch trailer for UNICORN OVERLORD, available from today in Europe on consoles. As previously mentioned, the title is also available in the very precious Monarch Edition which includes a copy of the game for the platform of our choice, a card game, two soundtrack CDs, a 132-page artbook and a code to download the DLC, all enclosed in a collector's box.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

UNICORN OVERLORD – Launch Trailer

Embark on a royal adventure with Unicorn Overlord™, available now Available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S Milan, 8 March 2024 – The new fantasy RPG from ATLUS was released today, Unicorn Overlord, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series Made by the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim™, Dragon's Crown™ And Odin Sphere™, Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with an explorable world and innovative combat system in an epic fantasy experience, set in one of the lush game worlds that developers Vanillaware are known for. Watch the presentation trailer of Unicorn Overlord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kX1Kn5OjELU Players can purchase the digital Standard Edition or Collector's Edition (“Monarch”) of the game on all available platforms. The Monarch physical edition and Standard edition are available for purchase on select platforms via website of the game. Follow Alain, prince of Cornia, in his escape from the traitorous general Valmore and his seditious plots against the royal family. Traverse a vibrant world, create a massive army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and rise to fame across five nations in this unique, epic fantasy experience! Those who want to prepare in advance for the battle to free Fevrith can try the free demo on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series With five hours of gameplay, you will be able to familiarize yourself with the game mechanics and transfer your progress to the full title once it is released.

Source: ATLUS, Vanillaware