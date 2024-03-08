Unicorn Overlord And available starting today in the PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions, as confirmed by the addictive launch trailer published for the occasion by Atlus.

Received with stellar ratings from the international press, Unicorn Overlord confirms Vanillaware's extraordinary packaging skills experiences of great depthcharacterized by a direction and an artistic sector of absolute excellence.

Our review of Unicorn Overlord confirms this, which saw us say extremely positive words towards the game and its very solid tactical RPG system.equipped with complex and multifaceted mechanics.